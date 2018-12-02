WEBER, Norma J.

WEBER - Norma J. Of Newfane, NY, wife of the late Raymond E Weber, entered into rest on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Lockport Rehab. She was born in Buffalo, NY, May 9, 1930, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Smith Thomas. She married on September 6, 1952. They moved to Newfane in 1953 from Buffalo. She was an avid bowler and golfer, 50 year member of Newfane United Methodist, and the Silver Bells. She worked at Newfane Fuel and Flints Hardware. She and Ray wintered in Florida and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Adored mother of Wayne (Cathi) Weber, David (Jane) Weber, Karen (Craig) Mellenthien and Gail Weber; loving grandmother of Tonya (Mellenthien) Barrett, Jenna (Mellenthien) Colerick, Lezlie (Weber) Miller, Bryan Weber, Sky Weber, Gregory Budnack and Renee (Budnack) Bruce; loving great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Thelma Weber (twin) and the late Kenneth, Ray, and Richard Thomas and Betty (Thomas) LeFevre; also survived by several very dear nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., on Saturday, December 8th, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.