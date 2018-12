WATKINS, James

WATKINS - James Departed this life November 24, 2018. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 3, 2018 11 AM - 12 Noon at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., 995 Genesee Street, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share online condolences at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.