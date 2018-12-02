WARDA, Linda M. (Janes)

Of West Seneca, NY. An angel entered into heaven, November 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert W. Warda; loving daughter of Virginia (nee Siracuse) and the late Alvin Janes; dear sister of Letizia (Lisa) Grasso and Grace (David) Geer; fond aunt of Amanda, Jessica, Courtney, Matthew, Charlotte, Anthony and Leo; great-aunt of Jackson and Louella; daughter-in-law and always treated as a daughter of Theresa Warda; also survived by and loved by all her in-laws. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John XXIII, one Arcade St., West Seneca, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Saint Matthews Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com