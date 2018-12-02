WALTER, Patricia A. "Trisha" (Mills)

WALTER - Patricia A. "Trisha"(nee Mills)

Entered into rest November 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David X. Walter; devoted stepmother of Kimberly Reed, Tammy Caldera, David X. Walter II and Jason Walter; loving daughter of the late Richard and L. Carol (nee Smith) Mills; dear sister of Richard (Denise), Michael (Mary) Mills; also survived by several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Donations in Trisha's memory to the SPCA would be appreciated. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com