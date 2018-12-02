Wallet reported missing from church was misplaced, not stolen

The woman who reported that her wallet was stolen during communion at a church in Newfane has found it.

The woman told Niagara County sheriff's deputies she was attending services at St. Brendan on the Lake Catholic Church on the morning of Nov. 26 when someone removed her wallet from her purse as she was participating in communion. The wallet contained $50 in cash, a credit card and other personal items, deputies said.

The woman has since found her wallet and all that was in it. The Rev. Jozef Dudzik, church pastor, said it appears she misplaced the wallet, and it was never stolen in the church.