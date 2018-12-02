Victim 'critical' after Ellicottville bar fight ends in shooting

Two men arguing inside an Ellicottville bar Saturday night took their altercation outside, where one man shot the other in the abdomen, according to state police.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was in critical condition early Sunday. Damien M. Marvin, 25, of Salamanca was charged with first-degree assault, a felony.

Troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Monroe and Washington streets. Marvin allegedly pulled out a Glock, which he legally owned, and shot the other man, 41, in the abdomen, according to state police. He surrendered to troopers peacefully.

Marvin was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 bail.