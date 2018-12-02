VELLA, Richard A.

VELLA - Richard A. November 29, 2018; beloved father of Clara (George Borrowdale) Vella, Mary (Craig Schumacher) Vella, Richard A. Vella, II, Rachael (Hector) Vella-Garrido and the late Gaetano Vella; loving grandfather of Samuel, Elias, Michelle, Lilyana, Benjamin and Carmen; dear brother of Francis (late Gina), Russell (late Barbara), Frances (late Joseph) Dragone, Mary Ann, Anthony (Sandra), Catherine, Thomas (late Mary Ann), and the late Joseph (late Mary Ann), Felix (Santina), and Rose; cherished longtime companion of Bonnie Petit; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A, near Rt. 219), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com