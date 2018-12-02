VANICH, Steven R.

VANICH - Steven R. November 30, 2018, beloved husband of Jaclyn C. (nee Harris) and survived by Yarrisa, David, Saarah, Judith and Nickole; son of the late Deborah (survived by Steven) Radosevich and Eugene Vanich; step son of Lisa Vanich; brother of Ryan, Matthew, Brandon and Jessica; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday, December 8th, from 1-4 PM.