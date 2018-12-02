UB football earns berth in Dollar General Bowl

A year ago, the University at Buffalo football team pondered what could have been for a program that earned six wins, but got shut out of a bowl game.

The Bulls were a little more upbeat Sunday afternoon at Alumni Arena, despite a 30-29 loss to Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference Championship game Friday in Detroit.

The Bulls had good reason; They're heading to a bowl game.

The Bulls (10-3) face Troy (9-3) in the Dollar General Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 22 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The game will be on ESPN.

UB is bowl-eligible for a second consecutive year, but the tenor of the Bulls’ team meeting Sunday was quite different from when they met Dec. 3 2017, following a 6-6 season.

“I asked them to reflect back, to when we were bowl-eligible and were left out, and to think about the great opportunity that they have to play another game," UB coach Lance Leipold said Sunday. "To play together and have a chance to play against a team that was (ranked) during the season, that’s done an outstanding job and for us to have a chance to get the 11th win of the season.”

The Dollar General Bowl is the Bulls’ third bowl appearance. The Bulls aim for their first bowl win in program history.

San Diego State defeated UB, 49-24, in 2013 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Connecticut defeated UB, 38-20, in 2008 in the International Bowl in Toronto.

“It’s huge, and that’s really what Coach Leipold preached today in our team meeting,” UB linebacker Khalil Hodge said. “Although things didn’t go our way a couple days ago, that we still have a huge game to look forward to, and to get ready and prepare for.”

UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said he accepted the invitation to the Dollar General Bowl around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“With no hesitation at all, I accepted that invitation to go down there and have that opportunity to represent the Mid-American Conference,” Alnutt said, adding that ticket information will be available Monday.

UB’s coaches will travel for recruiting visits this week, then the Bulls will resume practice Friday, 15 days before the Dollar General Bowl.

Several national outlets projected UB to play as early as Dec. 15 in the Raycom Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Leipold preferred the timing of the Dollar General Bowl, as opposed to the possibility of the Bulls playing again so quickly.

Leipold’s two concerns in preparing for a bowl game were how his team’s schedule would unfold in the window before the game, and getting more practices and time to work with players as a means for long-term development.

“That’s when you see teams that have consistency and have been able to be consistent bowl participants, that’s one of the hidden things,” Leipold said. “Even at my last job, the retention of information, the player development, all those things were able to keep our program where it’s at, and that will be our goal here, to use this time for those younger players, as well.”

Had UB gone to the Camellia Bowl, it would have played four road games in five weeks: Nov. 14 at Ohio, Nov. 23 at Bowling Green and Nov. 30 in Detroit, and Dec. 15 in Montgomery, Ala.

UB would also have had a limited window in which to hold its practices.

The timing also could have impacted recruiting. UB coaches would have been in Montgomery preparing for the game in the final days that contact with recruits is allowed before the 72-hour early signing period begins Dec. 19.

Under the current plan, UB is expected to arrive in Mobile on Dec. 18, but coaches are not allowed to have off-campus contact with recruits beginning Dec. 16 and no face-to-face contact beginning Dec. 17.

“To be on the road four out of five weekends, I don’t think that’s in the best interests of our student-athletes and the preparation and the time,” Leipold said.

UB’s players also approved of playing in a bowl before Christmas.

“It's more time to spend with your team as the clock winds down, but you get a chance to go home and spend time with family," Hodge said.

With nearly three weeks until the bowl game on Dec. 22, the Bulls now have to bone up on Troy, a Sun Belt Conference opponent that upset Nebraska, 24-19, in a nonconference game Sept. 15 in Lincoln, Neb.

“They have an explosive offense, very good team speed,” Leipold said of the Trojans. “They went into a very difficult place to play at the University of Nebraska and came away with a win, and they play a very competitive schedule in the Sun Belt Conference, and it’s going to be a good challenge.”