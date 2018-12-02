TRIPPE, Sara "Sally" (Dillingham)

Of Grand Island, formerly of Wheatfield, wife of Russell D. Trippe; mother of Rachele (Ian) Sutherland of Grand Island; grandmother of Eva, Cora, James and Pierce Sutherland; sister of Walter (Carol) Dillingham; sister-in-law of Dorothy Trippe; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Monday 5:30-8:30 PM, followed by memorial services at 8:30 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo. She passed away in the loving care of the Brompton Heights staff.