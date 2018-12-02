TOWER, Vincent F.

TOWER - Vincent F. November 9, 2018, of Kenmore, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 57 years to Camille (nee Forti) Tower; devoted father of Michelle (Steven) Fayett, Lisa (Carl) Almeter and David (Melanie) Tower; loving grandpa of Michael (Danielle), Benjamin, Taylor, Bradley, Andrew, Lindsay, Catherine, Ava, Lyla and Mack; brother of Margaret Off; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, December 7th, from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vincent's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com