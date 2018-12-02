TARNOPOLL, Ivan

TARNOPOLL - Ivan Of West Seneca, NY, November 17, 2018, husband of the late Barbara (nee Fabac); brother of the late Audray Kuznitz; uncle of Mark and Todd Kuznitz. Friends may call Thursday 10 AM-12 Noon at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 Noon. Mr. Tarnopoll received a B.A. degree from Queens College, a Master's degree in Social Work from Adelphi College, was an Army veteran. He served his entire life in healthcare and nursing home administration. He co-authored "Coordinated Comprehensive Home Healthcare in Erie County"; was very active in Kiwanis, having served as President of Silver Creek, Westfield and West Seneca Kiwanis Clubs. He was a distinguished Lt. Governor of the Niagara Frontier West Kiwanis Division; a longtime volunteer in Buffalo Niagara SCORE, having served as Chairman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.hoyfunerahome.com