Stay in place order lifted in Cattaraugus County, suspect in custody

State troopers issued a stay in place order in and around the village of Limestone about Sunday afternoon, after a man with a long gun was walking on Paton Drive.

The order was lifted three hours later, about 6:45 p.m., when troopers from the Olean barracks couldn’t locate the man.

Troopers reported late Sunday that the suspect, a 42-year-old Limestone man, was taken into custody in Bradford, Pa., and will be extradited back to New York State.

Troopers, who did not name the suspect, described the incident as an aggravated harassment case.