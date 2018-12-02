Southgate Plaza owner plans major makeover of former Bon-Ton store

The owner of West Seneca's Southgate Plaza is planning a major makeover and reuse of the vacant Bon-Ton department store building, as it tries to fill a gaping hole in the otherwise thriving retail center.

The bankruptcy and closure of Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton left Southgate with an empty big-box store in a prominent part of the 32.9-acre plaza. So rather than seek out another big retailer to backfill the space, Walden Development Group is pursuing a mixed-use renovation of the two-story former store.

The Elma-based firm, owned by the Campofelice family, plans a mixture of smaller retail shops and service-oriented businesses for the first floor, with office suites taking up the second floor, said Walden Development Leasing Director Andrew DeVincentis.

That's similar to what it has done in a couple of other areas of the mall that also have an upper level, he added, with success to date.

"It’s always been something that we’ve been able to fill pretty easily," DeVincentis said. "There’s certainly demand in the marketplace to be in a center like this."

Officials are talking "pretty actively" with two or three prospective tenants for the upstairs space, and they've started discussions with potential retailers as well.

"It’s attractive to a lot of businesses to be in a very identifiable, busy center, and still have a nice office to come to every day," DeVincentis said. "It's very convenient."

Walden Development, a privately held and family-owned real estate development and management firm, has operated in the Buffalo and Rochester markets for more than 15 years, with a portfolio of office, retail, warehouse and residential space. Led by brothers Frank and James Campofelice, the company employs full-time architects, project managers, superintendents and property managers.

The firm has owned Southgate for the past six years, having bought it for $17.48 million in 2012 from longtime former owner Carl Lambein. Built in 1954, the Southtowns mall currently has 107 tenants, including retailers, offices and medical firms, with 550,000 square feet of total space. Of that, 390,910 square feet is on the first floor, with only three areas having a second level.

"One of the things that makes Southgate Plaza unique is it's really the center of the community in West Seneca," DeVincentis said. "We still feel a pretty strong connection to the community, and we still have a lot of retailers and stores that are very unique to Western New York."

Tenants include a combination of national retailers and local businesses, such as Market in the Square, LA Fitness, M&T Bank, Guitar Center, Applebee's, a shoe store, a grocery store and one of the few Hallmark stores left in the region.

"We have a great tenant mix," DeVincentis said. "A lot of people in the community treat the mall now as a destination. It’s not a walk-the-mall. It’s a pull-up. That’s the evolution of what everyone on the national level has seen in retail and certainly what we have seen in the community of West Seneca."

Prior to the Bon-Ton bankruptcy, the plaza was 90 percent occupied, with the only vacancies being a pair of smaller storefronts – one with 20,000 square feet and one with 12,000 square feet.

The loss of Bon-Ton changed the dynamic, and forced Walden Development to act. With 100,000 square feet of newly empty space, officials were faced with a bigger challenge to fill it.

Walden Development opted to focus on seeking more smaller tenants, DeVincentis said. The company wants to develop the west side of the Bon-Ton building, facing St. David's Church and the traffic signal at Seneca Street, into six or seven spaces averaging about 2,000 square feet.

"We see it as a nice opportunity to add some small storefronts," DeVincentis said.

It likely will be largely service or medical businesses on that side of the building, he added. "When a national retailer looks at the plaza, they want exposure to Union Road," DeVincentis said.

On the east side of the building, facing Union, the developer is preparing to finalize a lease for 4,000 square feet with a tenant that DeVincentis could not disclose yet, but which would occupy the space by late winter 2019. It also issued a proposal to another potential tenant for a bigger box of 11,000 square feet.

"There's a lot of frontage there," DeVincentis said. "I don't see us dividing that. We may, but it wouldn't be in the short term."

Plans call for two new passenger elevators and new stair towers on the outside of the building. New windows will also be carved and installed into the upper facade, to provide natural light into the office spaces.

"In today's world, everybody wants natural light," DeVincentis said. "It's the first thing that everybody gravitates toward."

On the second floor, officials are seeking multiple office tenants for 5,000 to 10,000 square feet of space each, with open floor plans, to fill up the 45,000 square feet that is available, DeVincentis said.

Costs are still being determined. The project is under review by the Town of West Seneca, although Walden Development started interior demolition two weeks ago after obtaining permits for that work. A town official said the firm has approval to install storefront glass. The rest of the work, for now, will involve the exterior canopy updates, new mechanical systems and utilities, common areas, and the shell of the overall space. Further build-out will come as tenants sign on, DeVincentis said.

"We’re pretty confident that there’s not going to be any major hiccups," he said. "I think we're going to do a lot of the upfront work, so we'll have everything ready to go."

Campofelice bought the former Verizon Communications Service Center in Depew last January, and a new Elmwood Village apartment building in April. The company's other holdings include the George Urban Business Center in Cheektowaga, Seneca Square in West Seneca, Walden Commons in Cheektowaga, the Williamsville Center at 5500 Main St. in Williamsville, Transit Commons in Elma, Boulevard Suites and 1868-1876 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda and the Empire Plaza in the Rochester suburb of Webster.