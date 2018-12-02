Trading Post serves holiday needs of others in southern Erie County

Helping others doesn't just happen once a year in the Mack family, but at Christmas time the family takes special care – and joy – in helping.

Every year, Laurie and Mike and their daughter, Juliana, bring food and toys to the Trading Post in Springville, an outreach center that handles the basic food, clothing and infant needs of thousands of families in southern Erie, northern Cattaraugus and eastern Wyoming counties.

"Anything we see, we try to get involved," Laurie Mack said. "There's a lot of people that are less fortunate."

Helping others is something the Mack parents are teaching Juliana, 11. Sometimes in addition to birthday gifts, Juliana will receive dog and cat food, and then donate it to the Ten Lives Club or the SPCA.

The family brought people food to the Trading Post before Thanksgiving, and toys after the holiday for the pantry's Toy Depot. It's something Mike Mack did with his mother.

"Hopefully she passes it on to her kids," he said of his daughter.

The Trading Post is part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership, which will help supplement the donations of the Macks and others.

The Buffalo News Neediest fund is in its 37th campaign, with donated toys distributed to needy families through the Holiday Partnership, which is administered by 211 WNY-Olmsted Center for Sight. Monetary donations go to the Food Bank of Western New York, which provides extra holiday food for clients at certain Erie County food pantries.

"This year, we went to Rite Aid to pick out some girl toys and boy toys," said Juliana, a sixth-grader at Springville Middle School. "I do it because it makes other people able to give presents to their kids."

"We just like to help because we can," Mike Mack said.

Poverty doesn't stop at the city line, and neither do efforts to help those in need.

Throughout the year, the Trading Post, on Franklin Street in Springville, offers free dinner through its community kitchen, bread and produce through Feeding America, and pieces of clothing that usually cost $2 to $6 from its "clothing closet."

"We see many needs," said Peggy Austin, the Trading Post's director. "The loneliness that some people have is heart-wrenching."

Just as striking is the response of the community, from the volunteers to those who donate. One woman came in recently with a generous toy donation of bikes, stuffed animals and teenage goodies. She told Austin the reason she does it is because she has been in the same place. People gave generously to her, and now she is able to give back.

This is the first year that Watermark Wesleyan Church in Hamburg is running the Trading Post, which was founded more than 10 years ago.

"We're a ministry, we're really there to show God's love," Austin said. "We're serving God by serving others."

