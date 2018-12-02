Scuffle with unwanted customer breaks window at 7-Eleven

A scuffle between an unwanted customer and employees at the 7-Eleven in University Heights ended with a broken store window early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

A store employee told police that a customer was asked to leave the store several times but refused. Officers arrived at the store at Main Street and Winspear Avenue and warned him not to come back. After they left, the man returned. He pushed staff in the store and tried to wrestle with them. In the process, the front window was broken.

Fralson Pryer, whose age could not be determined from the report, was charged with criminal mischief, trespass and harassment.