Ryan Miller ties John Vanbiesbrouck for most wins by American-born goaltender

Elliott Teaford, Orange County Register

Ryan Miller was born in East Lansing, Mich. He played junior hockey in Michigan. He went on to become a standout at Michigan State after the Buffalo Sabres made him their fifth-round draft pick (138th overall) in 1999. He started his professional career in 2002-03.

It’s a familiar story for many American-born hockey players.

After all, he wasn’t the only member of his family to take a similar route from humble roots to the pro ranks. His brother Drew played for 10 seasons in the NHL. Miller’s cousins Kelly (15 years), Kevin (13) and Kip (12) also had extended careers in the league. Over the course of his career, Ryan Miller has set himself apart from his family members, from his fellow Michigan hockey natives, and from every American-born goaltender but one. Now, Miller and John Vanbiesbrouck can share that pedestal. Miller came in relief of John Gibson on Sunday to earn his 374th NHL victory in 745 games as Anaheim rallied to beat the Washington Capitals, 6-5. Miller gave up two goals in 21 shots. “It’s a wild game to have it happen,” Miller said. “I think it’s probably the right way to do it. If you play long enough, it directly reflects the teams and having good teammates. “As you could see, it took some scoring, some defense and some resolve.”

Miller’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday moved him past Andy Moog into sole possession of 17th place on the league’s all-time list for all goalies.