ROWE, David Edward

ROWE - David Edward Born November 12, 1945, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Ethel Rowe and the late George Rowe, passed away at age 73, November 24, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. David graduated from Hutchinson Technical High School in 1965. David served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969 in the Vietnam War and he also worked in the plastic injection molds industry as a mold maker at Seaway Mold and Engineering until he retired in 2017. David was the loving husband of Marcy (Hessler) Rowe. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Rowe. David is survived by his daughters, Kellie Kelly, Danielle Rowe, and Megan Ellerin; brother, Donald Rowe; grandchildren, Dustin, Devon, Charles, Amy, Zachery, Glenn, Taylor, Nevaeh, and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Abigail, and Saphire. The family invites donations in David's name to American Cancer Society. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, December 9 at 2:00 PM at Tawney-Rowe Memorial VFW Post 4412, 9734 Dick Street, Hudson, Florida, 34669.