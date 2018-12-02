ROWAN, Michael J. "Pizza Mike"

Of Holland, NY. November 27, 2018. Husband of 55 years to Joanie; father of Corinne and Michael (Roxana); grandfather of Lillian and Lacey; also survived by many friends. Mike was the proud owner and operator of The Pizza Glen for 38 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com