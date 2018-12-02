RICCA, Judith B. (Johnson)

October 16, 2018, of Broomfield, CO, formerly of Buffalo; dear mother of Caryl A. Ricca (John Wallace), Steven J. Ricca (Patricia I. Carrington) and the late David A. (Ellen) Ricca; sister of Gail Rawson (Butch), Donna Scarlatelli (Annie Fry) and Kenneth Scarlatelli; grandmother of Rachel A. Ricca and Lauren M. Ricca; former wife of the late John D. Ricca; aunt of Willow Scarlatelli, Kirk Rawson and Michael DiAiso. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the chapel of St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Marfan Foundation, www.marfan.org