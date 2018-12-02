Renzo, Sr., John "Butch"

Of Angola, NY, November 26, 2018, former husband of Joanne Renzo; dearest father of Diana Tomasik, John Renzo, Jr., and Jason (Erica) Renzo; loving grandfather of Jacob and Nadia Kate Tomasik, Bryson, Kaylee, and Reagan Renzo; cherished son of the late John "Jack" and Eleanor (nee Karwacki) Renzo; dear brother of Len (Mary) Renzo, Arlene (Chris) Rizzo, Linda (Dan) Romanowski, Jeff (Tina) Renzo, and Paul Renzo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 8th, from 1-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a closing prayer will begin at 4 PM. John was the proud Owner of Butch's Auto in Blasdell. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com