POORTEN, Jesuit Father William P.

POORTEN - Jesuit Father William P., SJ

Fr. William P. Poorten SJ, was called to eternal life on November 14, 2018 at Murray-Weigel Hall, Bronx, NY. He was born on June 28, 1930, in Buffalo, to the late Henry J. and Theresa (Koller) Poorten and was also preceded in death by siblings, Henry J. Poorten, Jr. and Eileen M. Poorten, step-sister, Barbara Beger and step-mother, Rita (Bernhard) Hassenfratz. Graduating from Canisius High School in 1948, he attended Canisius College for one year before entering the Society of Jesus at St. Andrew-on-Hudson, Poughkeepsie, NY. He returned to Buffalo, to teach Latin and Greek at Canisius High School (1956-1959). After regency he went to Woodstock College in Md., (1959-1963) to study theology and prepare for priestly ministry. Bishop James McNulty, the Bishop of Buffalo, ordained him to the priesthood at Canisius College on June 19, 1963. After his tertianship in St. Bueno's in Wales, England (1963-1964), Bill taught Latin, religion, communications and English at McQuaid High School in Rochester, N.Y., until 1978. During this time, he was also superior of the McQuaid Jesuit Community (1972-1978). In the summer of 1979, Bill began a 31-year ministry of spiritual direction. From 1979 to 1991, he directed retreatants at Loyola House of Retreats in Morristown, NJ. In 1999, Bill returned to Loyola Retreat House in Morristown and continued giving spiritual direction and directing retreats until 2010. That year he returned to his native Buffalo as an associate pastor of St. Michael's Church. Bill remained there until 2014 when he went to Murray-Weigel Hall in the Bronx and continued to do spiritual direction for several individuals. Bill is survived by his brother, Robert J. Poorten of Walworth, NY; sister, Mary Grace (late Robert) Demarse of Batavia, NY; step-brother, Donald (Arlene) Hassenfratz of Lancaster, NY; step-sister, Susan (Vincent, DDS) Francavilla of Buffalo, NY; a multitude of nieces and nephews in NJ, NC, CO and WNY along with many cousins in the Buffalo area. Please join Bill's family and friends to Celebrate his Life at a Memorial Mass 12 Noon on Sunday December 9, 2018 at St. Michael's Church 651 Washington St. Buffalo, NY 14203. Memorials in his memory are suggested to St. Michael's Church or Murray-Weigel Hall 515 E. Fordham Rd. Bronx, NY 10458. Please share your words of comfort with Fr. Poorten's family at www.tomaszewskifh.com or for more information please call Michael at (585)343-7500. Local guidance by the MICHAEL S. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL & CREMATION CHAPEL, LLC 4210 West Main Street Rd., Batavia, NY 14020.