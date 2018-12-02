Teens accused of stealing SUV with baby inside charged with robbery from night before

Two teens already charged Saturday with stealing a vehicle that contained a 2-month-old baby also are accused in an armed robbery of someone exiting their car the night beforehand.

Buffalo police on Sunday said the teens stole $200 and a cellphone from a victim on Niagara Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

In that case, 18-year-old Aaron Williams of Niagara Falls and a 15-year-old male of Buffalo were charged late Saturday with first-degree robbery. The two teens also were charged with the theft of an SUV on Saturday left unlocked and running, with a 2-month-old girl inside, from a liquor store parking lot at Hertel Avenue and Niagara Street. One of the teens brought the girl unharmed Saturday afternoon to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The mother of the child, Jacqualynne Miles Miller, 25, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Buffalo police said on Facebook.