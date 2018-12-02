PHILIPPS, Edward R.

Philipps - Edward R. Age 75, of Pueblo West, CO (formerly of Cheektowaga and Chaffee, NY) passed away November 20, 2018 in Pueblo, CO. Survived by "His Bride" of almost 35 years, Linda (Kreutter); sons James (Kelly) and John (Barbara) of Fairfax Co, VA; daughters Brandi and Janine (Barry) Tuttle of Pueblo West; proud Papa of Paige, Camden and Brody of CO., Dianna, Julianna, Veronica, William, Catherine and Samantha of VA; brother of Cathy (late David) McKay of NC.; dear brother-in-law of Barbara (Jonathan) Young, Depew and Ben (Christine) Kreutter of East Otto. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers James (Phyllis), Michael (Shirley) and Thomas Philipps. Family and life in Colorado were by far his greatest joys. Formerly employed as a Special Risks Manager at First Niagara, Buffalo until retirement. At his request, no prior visitation. Services to be private, held at the convenience of the family.