PETRELLA, Joseph A.

PETRELLA - Joseph A. Of East Amherst, NY; November 26, 2018, at age 71. Born Francis Louis Pucci-DeJohn, foster child of the late Ferris and Nina Woleben, of West Portland, NY; beloved husband of 52 years to Nicholi (Florko) Petrella; loving father of Christopher (Erin) Petrella, of Greer, SC, Rachele Petrella of Williamsville, NY, Kimberly Petrella of Buffalo, NY and Jessica (Roger) Bryan of Cheektowaga, NY; devoted grandfather of Katerina and Samantha Petrella of Germany and Benjamin Petrella of Greer, SC; and five fur-grandbabies. Funeral Service private. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com