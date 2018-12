PELOW, Annamae (Brady)

PELOW - Annamae (nee Brady) Age 99, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on November 27, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Lynne Strauss of Oakton, Virginia; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 1991 and her son Craig O'Donnell in 2008. She will be greatly missed by all.