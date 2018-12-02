PADA, Helene "Helen/Leni"

PADA - Helene "Helen/Leni"

Formerly of Kenmore, New York, died on October 20, 2018 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Helene was born in Viersen, Germany of a Dutch mother and German father (Theodora and Johann Rabeneck) in 1928. She married her Estonian husband, the late Kalju Pada, in 1950. They immigrated to Buffalo in 1956, where they lived and worked for many happy years. Helene was a modest, practical woman, who enjoyed helping others. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and playing with their magnificent dog Buffy. She often said that after surviving WWII, what was there to complain about? In 2015, after the death of her beloved nephew, Tom Rabeneck, she moved to Florida to reside near her niece Linda Marshall. She is survived by her brother Heinz Rabeneck of Largo, Florida; nieces Hannelore, Ursula (Charles), Jutta (John), Linda (Frank), Susan (Dale); nephew Fred (Nancy); grand-nieces Nicole (Ryan), Britt, Stephanie, and Claire; grand-nephews Ste;fane, Stuart, and Aidan; and cherished friend Mark Kagan, whom she treated like a son. She will be terribly missed by the many friends and family whose lives she touched.