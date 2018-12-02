BN Outdoor Calendar (Dec. 2)

Dec. 2 – Clarence Gun Show at the Event Building, 11177 Main St., Clarence, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. www.nfgshows.com

Dec. 2 – John Henning Lower River Memorial Musky Tournament from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 per angler and you must be a member of the Niagara Musky Association. Call Scott McKee at 225-3816 to enter.

Dec. 2 – Alabama Hunt Club black powder monthly shoot and meeting on club grounds located on Lewiston Road, Basom, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call John at 714-5514 or Max at 937-7604.

Dec. 2 – Final day, Regular big game season in the Northern Zone.

Dec. 3-9 – Late bowhunting season in the Northern Zone, as well as muzzleloader in certain areas.

Dec. 4 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Christmas Party at the Donovan American Legion Post 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, starting at 7 p.m. Optional “Yankee Swap” with a gift $10 or less. Email Chuck Godfrey at steelheader03@hotmail.com for information or to RSVP.

Dec. 4 – Niagara Musky Association Christmas Party meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow around 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Call Scott McKee for more info at 225-3816.

Dec. 7 – WNY Chapter of Safari Club International will hold its annual game dinner at Michael’s Banquet Hall, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. A variety of wild game with all the trimmings. Get tickets early. Contact any SCI director or call Bob Keicher at 998-1353.

Dec. 8 – Buffalo Gulls and Waterfowl on Unity Island from 10 a.m. to noon with naturalist Tom Kerr. Preregistration required. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 8 – Family Snowshoe Walk at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge at 10 a.m. Registration is required at 683-5959. Snowshoe rental is $5.

Dec. 8 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Guest instructors will be Doug Thompson and Ashley Butcher on Sporting Clays. Contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister.

Dec. 8 – Final Day, Western Zone ducks, coots, mergansers. It will reopen Dec. 26.

Dec. 9 – Final day, regular big game season in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 10 – Niagara River Anglers Association Christmas Party at the Sanborn Historical Society starting at 7 p.m. Contact Paul Jackson at 731-4780.

Dec. 10-18 – Late archery and muzzleloader seasons in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 11 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAFE) monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be radio host and Iraq War Veteran David Bellavia.

Dec. 13 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s Christmas meeting, a joint meeting with the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board, at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Avenue (Route 78), Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Evangola Christmas Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at 549-1050.

Dec. 15 – Old Woods: A Hike Back in Time with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Mark Carra on the history of Beaver Meadow, North Java. Preregistration is required. Cost is $5. Call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 15 – Final Day, muskellunge season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 16 – Knox Farm Christmas Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at 549-1050.

Dec. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 – Winter Solstice Night Hike at Knox Farm State Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register for the program.

Dec. 22 – 119th Annual Christmas Bird Count from 8 a.m. to noon at Beaver Meadow in North Java. Call 585-457-3228 to register.