O'NEILL, Michael Francis

O'NEILL - Michael Francis 1941 - 2018. Micheal "Mike" peacefully succumbed to his battle with kidney disease at the Woolcott Wing in Welland, on November 30, 2018. Beloved father of Michael O'Neill Jr. and Kevin (Teri) O'Neill; grandfather of Rowan, Riley and Arlen O'Neill. Survived by his brother Robert and his sister Peggy (Bill) Neifer along with her family. Predeceased by his parents, Francis and Alice O'Neill. Born in Buffalo, NY, Mike immigrated to Canada and worked as a manager at Lifetime Cookware until retirement. He enjoyed sailing, family camping and ski trips with his sons when they were younger. His passion was gardening, and his flowerbeds were always envied in the neighborhood. Mike was a very pleasant person to his neighbors, friends, care workers and family. Family is comforted that in accordance with his wishes Mike was able to remain at home comfortably for the duration. He enjoyed his home with the warmth of his fireplace and his favorite television shows including the Buffalo News. It is with sincere gratitude the family wishes to thank those individuals that helped make it possible for him to remain at home. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Buffalo. A special thank you to the staff at the Woolcott Wing for their care and support during his last few days. May He Rest in Peace.