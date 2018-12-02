OAKS, Ronald R.

OAKS - Ronald R. Of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at the age of 83, beloved husband of Mary Jane "Midge" (nee Marzynski) Oaks; dearest father of Michael (Joanna) Oaks and Michelle Oaks; brother of Norman (Libby) Oczkowski and the late Robert Oczkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ronald was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 692-0271.