MORTENSEN, Mary

Mortensen - Mary 96, passed away October 27, 2018. She was born April 25, 1922 in Buffalo, N.Y. Mary grew up and lived her entire life in Buffalo until moving to Florida two years ago. Her community service work included Girl Scouts, Roswell Park Hospital, and the United Way of Western New York. Mary is survived by daughters, Karen (Gary) Burdette and Nancy Mortensen; grandchildren, Ryan Zebro (Lisa), Erin Geiger (Travis), Lauren Zebro, Krista Nilsson Tyler, and Abby Mortensen; great-grandchildren, Henry Zebro, Conrad Zebro, Beau Geiger & Harper Nilsson. She was predeceased by her husband, Arne Mortensen and daughter, Susan (David) Zebro. A Memorial Service was held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on November 1, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo and Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.