MINTON, Rita J. (Brodfuehrer)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 30, 2018; cherished wife of the late William F. Minton; loving mother of David, Jackie (Al) Justin, Marylou T. Bailey, Mark (Theresa), Timothy (Shari) and Tina (Dan) Traber; sister of Janice Fucina, Leona Gurish, Lorraine (Ron) Roskwitalski, Robert (Sandy) Brodfuehrer and the late Delores (Ike) Willemson, Jerald and Paul Brodfuehrer; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, December 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg, NY, Tuesday, December 4 at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials to Hospice Buffalo.