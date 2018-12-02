MILLER, Cecilia M. (Preston)

Of Town of Tonawanda, November 26, 2018, passed at the age of 86, daughter of late Peter and Mary (Stempien) Preston; beloved wife of late Donald R. Miller; dearest mother of Deborah, Cindy (Dave), Chris (Rick); loving grandmother of David Jr, Jason (Maureen), Adam (Ranay), Sarah Sereno, Mindy (Justin) Mullen and Steve Long; proud great-grandmother of Keegan and Presley Sereno and Grace Mullen; devoted sister of Pauline Preston, and preceded by John, Mike, Walter (Pat) Preston, Wanda (Tony), Alice (Jim) and Dorothy (John); survived by many nieces and nephews. She devoted her life caring for others. Especially her children and grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. A memorial mass to be held in the new year. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com