McMANUS, Suzanne M. (Hens)

November 21, 2018 at the age of 79; beloved wife of the late Raymond McManus and David Baxter; survived by her children Tom (Laurene), Scott (Debra), and Matthew (Laura) Via, Sarah Moss and the late Patrick Via; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her late grandson, Jacob; sister of the late Raymond and Donald Hens, Geraldine Tourjie, Edna Zabrycki, and Dolores Keeler; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, December 8th at 11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com