McCarthy, Jacqueline

Of Columbia, SC, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, November 13, 2018, born December 5, 1930 in Buffalo, N, daughter of the late Charles and Olive Basehart; wife of the late Frank J. McCarthy and late James McCarthy; beloved mother of Kathleen (Randy) Cicatello, Margaret Colosimo, Mary Ellen (Stephen) Barba and David McCarthy; beloved sister of her twin Geraldine (Benker) and brother Donald Basehart (the late Earl, Warren, James, Charles Jr. and Jane Doremus); stepchildren Karen Teresi (Joseph), Jane Dillon (Philip), Sue McCarthy (Linda), Mary Clare Davidson and James McCarthy Jr.; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and updated service information can be found at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com