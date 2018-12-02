McBRIDE, J. Patrick

McBRIDE - J. Patrick Age 53, of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Born in Syracuse he graduated from West Genesee and Bryant & Stratton. Patrick was previously employed with Congressman George Wortley, Pepsi Bottling Group, Burlington Coat Factory and currently was a manager with Rockler Woodworking and Hardware in Buffalo. He enjoyed bowling, SU football and basketball and was a caring brother, uncle, friend and was kind and thoughtful to everyone he knew. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Helen (LaGree) McBride, two sisters Peggy and Jean. He is survived by seven brothers; Terrance (Janet), Daniel (Malissa), Thomas (Kathleen), Michael (Diann), James (Cheryl), Ted, Sr., William and two sisters; Rosemary (Niles) and Patricia and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be 4-7 PM Thursday, December 6th, at B.L. BUSH & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 10 Genesee St., Camillus, NY. Services will be 11 AM on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Please sign the guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com