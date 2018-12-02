MARRANCO, Paul M.

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 29, 2018, at age 61. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Roberts) Marranco; cherished and devoted father of Jessica and Brittany Marranco; fond step-father of Tiffeny (Brian) Cavanaugh, Zack (Andrea) Wilkinson, Travis (Christie) Wilkinson, Kaitlin Venditti, Gabriel Venditti, and Michael (Shyanne) Venditti; adored grandfather of Wish, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Olivia, Lyla and Catarina; loving son of the late Michael and Josephine Marranco; dear brother of Connie (Douglas) Grant, Loretta (Nicholas) Thomasulo, and the late Josie (late Peter) McNeela; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 91 Dakota St., North Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com