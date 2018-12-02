Man flees police, stashes crack cocaine in sock

Police found crack cocaine in a man’s sock after a routine traffic stop Sunday in South Buffalo, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Midland Street and Abbott Road around 2 a.m. for running a stop sign. Police said they smelled marijuana and pulled the driver out. He fled on foot and when officers caught him at the corner of Midland and McKinley, he tried to elbow them and refused to put his hands behind his back, they said.

Police found two bags of crack cocaine in his left sock. Keshawn Pettway, 20, of Guilford Street, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Minerva Lett, 21, of Moselle Street, was charged with interfering after allegedly ignoring commands to back up while officers arrested Pettway.