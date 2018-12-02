LAWRENCE, Matthew J. "Bob"

LAWRENCE - Matthew J. "Bob"

December 1, 2018, age 97, beloved husband of Jane (nee Wind); dear father of Gregory (Judy), Bob (Patricia), Mark (Patricia) and Mary Jane (Andy) Stephanou; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mary, Rita, Ella and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 12 Noon. No prior visitation. Bob was a WWII U.S. Army veteran. Donations may be made to www.brothersofmercy.org Online condolences may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com