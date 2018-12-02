LARATONDA, Mary J. (Murray)

November 30, 2018, age 84, beloved wife of the late Henry C. Laratonda; loving mother of Nicholas (Sandra) Laratonda and Rhonda Donovan; cherished grandmother of Pamela (Todd) Schultz, Julie (Scott) Fritz, Rhiannon (Chris) Pudlowski, Rachel, Robin Donovan and Scott Cornell; adored great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Ronald (late Amy), Clifford Murray, Joyce (Frank) Ida and predeceased by two sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com