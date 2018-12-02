KWIETNIEWSKI, Carolyn A.

KWIETNIEWSKI - Carolyn A. Of South Buffalo, NY, November 29, 2018; beloved wife of Raymond M. Rafanowicz; daughter of the late Mathew T. and Pauline (Kotlarski) Kwietniewski; sister of Edward S. (late Eleanor) Kwietniewski; aunt of Edward Kwietniewski, Robyn (David) Blenker and Dawn Marie Kwietniewski (Richard O'Connor); great-aunt of Edward J. and Kyle Kwietniewski. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com