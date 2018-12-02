KRAUS - Jeffrey Fabian 30, had a gentle, generous spirit, prodigious intellect, and sharp wit that will always be remembered. His life was exceptionally rich in spite of his long and valiant battle against the disease of addiction. He was a talented musician and actor, dedicated scholar, vibrant and well-loved member of the Chabad Intown Jewish community in Atlanta, and leader in his recovery community. Despite his extraordinary efforts, Jeff lost his courageous battle on November 14, 2018. He is survived by his parents, Jon and Veronica Kraus, his sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Jarret Izzo, his niece, Cecily Izzo, and many extended family members and friends.