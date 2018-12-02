KOZACKI, Jerome Frank

KOZACKI - Jerome Frank 78, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House. Mr. Kozacki was born a son of the late Stella Nalezynski and Joseph I. Kozacki. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and retired from the Buffalo Police Department. Mr. Kozacki was a member of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, Western New York Association of Police, International Police Department and American Legion Post 1 in Florence. He attended St. Anthony Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Marjorie Swift and Josephine Konarzewski. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Prentki Kozacki; son, J. Scott Kozacki (Dr. Krista Kozacki) of Florence; daughter, Cheryl Frey (Robert) of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren, Stefan Kozacki, Jacob Kozacki, Emily Kozacki, Marissa Frey, Alexandra "Ally" Frey and Nicholas Frey; sister, Eleanor Kubiniec of Buffalo, NY; brothers-in-law, Adam Prentki, Sr. and Henry Prentki (Susan); sister-in-law, Theresa Evans, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at St. Anne's Catholic Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 pm at Florence National Cemetery with military honors. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com