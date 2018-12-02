KOMASARA, Ronald L.

KOMASARA - Ronald L. Of Buffalo, NY, December 1, 2018, beloved husband of Barbara A. Wood; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com