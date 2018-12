KeyBank will hire customer service specialists at two hiring events this month.

The bank will conduct a hiring event between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at its contact center, 6950 S. Transit Road in Pendleton. The second event will take place Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location.

For both events, attendees are invited to arrive at any time during the scheduled hours.