KELLY, Joseph L., Jr.

KELLY - Joseph L., Jr. Suddenly November 28, 2018, of Eden, NY, at the age of 81 years, beloved husband of Janet (Lindell) Kelly; loving father of John M. (Anne), Matthew and Brian (Heather) Kelly; grandfather of Jack, Thomas, Joseph, Aiden, Riley, Charlotte and Sophia; brother of the late Ann Tinling. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.