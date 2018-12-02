JACKSON, Essie L. (Hunley)

Entered into eternal rest peacefully, November 28, 2018, at the beautiful age of 97. Loving wife of the late Curlie Jackson Sr.; dearest mother of Jacqueline, Debra L., Rev. Gloria A. Bryant, Donald W., James L., Ronald E., Delores D.A., Evette L., the late Curlie Jr., the late Nathaniel, and the late Casey L. Jackson; sister of Harvey Hunley, Lucile Woodruff, Ethel Riley, Dorothy Fuller, and Maxine Walker; also survived by 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, Friday, December 7, 2018, from 6-8 PM and Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 10AM-11AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., where a Celebration Of A Life Well-Lived, will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Final arrangements entrusted to Thomas T. Edwards Funeral HOme, Inc., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.