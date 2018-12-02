Homer Avenue man reports theft of car, $1,500 in property

A North Buffalo resident told Buffalo police that more than $1,500 in cash and jewelry and his car were stolen while he was sleeping on a couch in his residence.

The man said the burglary occurred sometime between late Friday night and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

He told police someone entered his Homer Avenue home and took $1,000 worth of women's jewelry, $580 in cash and his wallet containing his bank and credit card. The man said the intruder also took the keys to his vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln MKZ, and the vehicle itself.