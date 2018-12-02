HOLT, Richard, Jr.

HOLT HOLT - Richard, Jr. Departed this life November 28, 2018. Father of Anita R. Green and Richard (Belinda) Holt III; grandfather of Thomas Holt and Danielle Green; great-grandfather of Avery Green; brother of Francis Holt, Karl Holt, Timothy Holt, Barbara Bradley, and Glynis Lackey; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. At the request of the family, services and interment will be private and held at their convenience. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.