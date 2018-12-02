High schools (Dec. 2)

Boys basketball

Saturday’s games

ECIC III

Springville 52, Alden 26

Pioneer 71, Lafayette 31

Nonleague

Ellicottville 66, Catt/Little Valley 35

Adam Elliott Tournament

at Archbishop Walsh

Portville 39, Archbishop Walsh 32

James Walker Tournament

at Lew-Port

Lew-Port 74, Nichols 58

Kenmore East Tipoff

Iroquois 75, Kenmore East 53

Lew-Port Tournament

Health Sciences 91, Gov. Simcoe (Ont.) 50

Lockport Tournament

Starpoint 67, Newfane 61

Olean Tip-off

Olean 60, Jamestown 48

Pioneer Motorsport Tournament

Cheektowaga 57, I-Prep/Grover 48

Salamanca Tipoff

Salamanca 57, Clymer 52

Tom Keenan Classic

at Sea Coast Prep (N.H.)

Cardinal O’Hara 80, IV-Seton Catholic 45

Girls basketball

Nonleague

Cardinal O’Hara 74, East Tech (Ohio) 38

Hutch-Tech 59, Emerson 51

Newfane 46, Cleveland Hill 30

Akron 53, Alden 29

Lew-Port 50, Maryvale 30

Kenmore East Tipoff

Sweet Home 52, Kenmore East 25

Portville Tournament

Portville 62, Pioneer 20

Roy-Hart Tournament

Tonawanda 50, Holland 33

Boys hockey

Saturday’s games

WNY Federation

Starpoint 5, vs. Kenmore East 4

Lancaster 3, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 1

Orchard Park 3, John Jay 0

Toby Bell 27 saves, sho.

St. Joe’s 6, Mamaroneck 0

Niagara Falls/Lockport vs. Grand Island

at Niagara University, 8:30 p.m.

White Division

City Honors/O’Hara 6, St. Joe’s (white) 3

Angelo Iglesias 2g, a; Luke Thimot

Nonleague

Culver (Ind.) 7, Nichols 3

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Lancaster

at HarborCenter, 4:00 p.m.

Canisius vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.

at Buffalo State College, 4:00 p.m.

West Seneca East vs. Kenmore East

at HarborCenter, 6:15 p.m.

Lew-Port vs. St. Francis

at HarborCenter, 8:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Byron-Bergen Invitational

Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama Results

99 — Martin Ohlsson (first place), Jack Bourgeois (fourth place), 106 — Jayden Malecki (third place), 126 — Brendon Rowe (third place), 136 — Austin Bourgeois (first place), 145 — Brendon Ramsey (second place), Ben Szymanowski (second place).

Boys swimming

Lockport Sprint Invitational

200 Medley Relay:Kenmore (Mazin Awad, Matthew Walker, Benjamin Harper, Colin Janis) 1:44.48, Canisius (Seth Kibler, Mixim Kruglov, Jake Doane, Christian Wilson) 1:46.54, St. Joe’s (Samuel Baxter, Sebastian Gwitt, Matthew Banks, Michael Farruggia) 1:53.27.

100 Free:Matthew Woyksnar (Canisius) :52.17, Evan Bruning (Lockport) :52.52, Sean Grace (Canisius) :53.57.

100 IM:Mark Crocker (Lockport) :55.97, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :57.50, Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) :57.82.

400 Free:Canisius (Sean Grace, Christian Wilson, Clayton Kibler, Matthew Woyksnar) 3:27.80, St. Joe’s (Michael Farruggia, Matthew Banks, Ian White-Thomson, Samuel Baxter) 3:39.27, Starpoint (Joshua Poole, Owen Jauch, Brad Smith, Benjamin Wichhart) 3:48.92.

Grand Island 108, Niagara-Wheatfield 68

50 Butterfly:Matthew Woyksnar (Canisius):24.06, Colin Janis (Kenmore) :24.14, Evan Bruning (Lockport) :24.16.

50 Back:Seth Kibler (Canisius) 27.51, Robert Pucci (Niagara Falls) 27.79, Owen Jauch (Starpoint) 28.45.

50 Breast:Christopher Dyer (Niagara Wheatfield) :28.81, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :29.80, Justin Pavan (Lew-Port) :30.86.

200 Free Relay:Lockport (Mark Crocker, Ramsey Ross, Ethan Menges, Evan Bruning) 1:34.43, Canisius (Clayton Kibler, Greg Simonian, Jake Doane, Sean Grace) 1:37.55, St, Joe’s (Michael Farruggia, Samuel Baxter, Ian White-Thomson, Matthew Banks) 1:39.07.

25 Free:Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) :09.93, Mark Crocker (Lockport) :10.12, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :10.61.

Boys hockey

WNY Club

Red Division

St Joes Maroon 6, Lancaster 3

Girls squash

Flanagan Tournament

at Mercersburg Academy (Pa.)

Buffalo Seminary 6, Hill (Pa.) 3

Westminster (Ga.) 7, Buffalo Seminary 2

St. Catherine’s (Va.) 9, Buffalo Seminary 0