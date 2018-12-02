High schools (Dec. 2)
Boys basketball
Saturday’s games
ECIC III
Springville 52, Alden 26
Pioneer 71, Lafayette 31
Nonleague
Ellicottville 66, Catt/Little Valley 35
Adam Elliott Tournament
at Archbishop Walsh
Portville 39, Archbishop Walsh 32
James Walker Tournament
at Lew-Port
Lew-Port 74, Nichols 58
Kenmore East Tipoff
Iroquois 75, Kenmore East 53
Lew-Port Tournament
Health Sciences 91, Gov. Simcoe (Ont.) 50
Lockport Tournament
Starpoint 67, Newfane 61
Olean Tip-off
Olean 60, Jamestown 48
Pioneer Motorsport Tournament
Cheektowaga 57, I-Prep/Grover 48
Salamanca Tipoff
Salamanca 57, Clymer 52
Tom Keenan Classic
at Sea Coast Prep (N.H.)
Cardinal O’Hara 80, IV-Seton Catholic 45
Springville 52, Alden 26
Springville 11 9 16 16 - 52 Alden 6 8 3 9 - 26 SPRINGVILLE (1-1): Goodrich 21, Sabota 6, Boies 19, Attebery 2, Parker 2, Francisco 2.
ALDEN (0-2): Baker 1, Wrest 3, Samsel 1, Gilbert 8, Motz 3, Jurek 5, Keller 5.
3-point goals: Goodrich, Sabota, Boies 2, Wrest, Motz, Jurek.
SPRINGVILLE (1-1, 1-1):
ALDEN (0-2, 0-1):
Pioneer 71, Lafayette 31
Lafayette 8 2 6 15 - 31 Pioneer 18 17 21 15 - 71 LAFAYETTE (0-1): Llanogo 4, Masonette 10, Mercede 2, Cauldron 9, Cruz 2, Soto 2, Arrizary 2.
PIONEER (1-1): Raiber 7, Hill 8, Corbett 12, Giboo 1, Rinker 23, Mason 4, Phillips 6, Tilly 7, Rupert 3.
3-point goals: Raiber, Masonette, Rinker 3, Rupert.
Ellicottville 66, Cattaraugus/LV 35
Ellicottville 19 20 21 6 - 66 Catt/LV 6 11 9 9 - 35 ELLICOTTVILLE (1-1): Jimmerson 18, C. Roland 17, S. Roland 10, Chudy 15, Grinnels 4, Ploetz 2.
Catt/LV (0-2): Drewiega 2, M. Perkins 4, E. Perkins 8, Savage 8, Burroughs 12, Ly 1.
3-point goals: Jimmerson 2, Chudy 1, E. Perkins 2, Burroughs 2.
Adam Elliott Tournament
at Archbishop Walsh
Portville 39, Archbishop Walsh 32
Portville 9 10 8 12 - 39 Walsh 5 5 7 15 - 32
PORTVILLE (2-0): Cloc 6, Pullins 2, Tobola 8, Mathas 3, Griffin 3, Tarr 14, Lott 2.
WALSH (1-1): Parks 4, Labayty 13, Tuffino 5, Garbio 10.
3-point goals: Lab 2, Tuffino, Garbin 2, Cloc 2, Tobola, Mathas.
James Walker Tournament
at Lew-Port
Lew-Port 74, Nichols 58
Nichols 19 12 17 10 - 58 Lew-Port 24 20 15 15 - 74 Lew-Port (2-0): Scott 19, Duff 14, Claiborne 8, Gayle 28, Beatty 5
NICHOLS (1-1): Parks 9, Freeman 2, Hearon 6, Stienman 29, Horan 12.
3-point goals: Duff 3, Parks, Freeman 2, Horan
Kenmore East Tipoff
at Kenmore East
Iroquois 75, Kenmore East 53
Iroquois 18 17 19 21 - 75 Ken East 5 14 17 17 - 53 IROQUOIS (2-0): Augustine 9, Bowen 7, Gawlik 7, Holleig 17, Kleitz 3, Matla 21, Milinkovic 2, Osich 3, Ottomano 2, Parch 4.
KENMORE EAST (1-1): Brooks 2, Furguson 16, Gordon 3, Lang 2, McColough 4, A Murdie 2, N Murdie 9, Walker 4, Young 11.
3-point goals: Augustine, Bowen, Gawlik, Holleig, Kleitz, Matla 4.
Lew-Port Tournament
at Governor Simcoe (Ont.)
Health Sciences 91, Governor Simcoe (Ont.) 50
Health 24 25 26 16 - 91 Governor 7 11 19 13 - 50
HEALTH SCIENCES (2-1): Briggs 21, Brown 6, Harvey 12, Jones 6, Lott 19, Riley 10, Spencer 9, Tatum 7.
GOVERNOR SIMCOE (ONT.) (0-2):
3-point goals: Briggs 3, Lott 2, Spencer 3.
Lockport Tournament
at Newfane
Starpoint 67, Newfane 61
Starpoint 15 16 19 17 - 67 Newfane 12 20 12 17 - 61
STARPOINT (1-1): Bradley 7, Brooks 13, Carlson 17, Chase 9, DellOso 4, Mott 6, Rankie 11.
NEWFANE (0-2):
3-point goals: Carlson, Chase, DellOso, Rankie.
Olean Tip-off
at Lockport
Olean 60, Jamestown 48
Jamestown 10 12 12 14 - 48 Olean 11 18 17 14 - 60 JAMESTOWN (1-1):
OLEAN (2-0): Dwaileebe 3, James 6, Prizel 2, Ramarge 11, Schmidt 24.
3-point goals: Dwaileebe, Ramarge 3, Schmidt.
Pioneer Motorsport Tournament
at Lew-Port
Cheektowaga 57, I-Prep/Grover 48
Cheekt 8 5 21 23 - 57 I-Prep 8 4 21 15 - 48
CHEEKTOWAGA (2-0): Cleague 17, Hawkins 8, Brown 1, Saloman 13, Williams 9, McDonald 7, Jackson 2.
I-PREP (0-1): Rajas 6, Rables 2, Hawkins 2, Goree 6, Shephard 13, Bates 4, Mabenesha 10, Thompson 5.
3-point goals: Cleague 4, Hawkins 2, Saloman, Williams, Shephard 3, Thompson.
Salamanca Tipoff
at Salamanca
Salamanca 57, Clymer 52
Clymer 13 9 12 18 - 52 Salamanca 20 13 11 13 - 57
SALAMANCA (2-0): Hedlund 7, J. McKenna 6, Brown 11, L. McKenna 2, Taylor 3, John 7, George 21.
CLYMER (1-1): Duryee 3, Beckerink 2, Bunnewold 13, Willink 25, Overton 6, McClelland 2, Beal 1.
3-point goals: Taylor, John, George 4, Willink 6, Overton 2.
Tom Keenan Classic
at Sea Coast Prep (N.H.)
O’Hara 80, IV-Seton Catholic 45
O’Hara 11 23 24 22 - 80 Seton Cat 12 7 18 8 - 45
O’HARA: Lee 3, Haynes 27, Cottman 15, Siner 14, Hemphill 8, Harris 4, Smith 9.
IV-SETON CATHOLIC: Ajak 2, Dempsey 11, Titus 1, Smales 2, Dyes 27, Wirth 2.
3-point goals: Haynes 5, Siner 2, Smith 3, Dempsey 3, Dyes 2.
Wilson Tipoff
at Wilson
Wilson 58, St. Paul (Ont.) 40
St. Paul 9 11 14 6 - 40 Wilson 18 12 17 11 - 58 ST. PAUL (ONT.) (0-1): Christi 2, Conlet 1, Grovas 6, Schmahl 12, Tutaries 9, Werner 10.
WILSON (1-1): Andreola 5, Bradley 9, Evans 2, Frerichs 19, Hadsell 5, Littere 2, Martinez 6, Miller 10.
3-point goals: Andreola, Bradley, Frerichs 4, Hadsell, Martinez, Miller 2, Tutaries.
Girls basketball
Nonleague
Cardinal O’Hara 74, East Tech (Ohio) 38
Hutch-Tech 59, Emerson 51
Newfane 46, Cleveland Hill 30
Akron 53, Alden 29
Lew-Port 50, Maryvale 30
Kenmore East Tipoff
Sweet Home 52, Kenmore East 25
Portville Tournament
Portville 62, Pioneer 20
Roy-Hart Tournament
Tonawanda 50, Holland 33
O’Hara 80 74, East Tech (Ohio) 38
East Tech 8 7 11 12 - 38 O’Hara 24 17 14 19 - 74
EAST TECH (OHIO) (0-1): Angelia 2, Brown 16, Dawson 4, Hicks 4, Letman 4, Malone 5, Ward 3.
O’HARA (1-0): Buckley 9, Gandy 1, McCarthy 18, A Parker 20, A Parker 6, Rutledge 2, Smith 12, Sommerville 4, Strong 2.
3-point goals: Buckley, McCarthy 4, A Parker 3, Smith 2.
Hutch-Tech 59, Emerson 51
Hutch-Tech 15 12 12 20 - 59
Emerson 16 12 14 9 - 51 HUTCH-TECH (2-0): Hoskins 2, Jones 7, Knight 6, Lott 10, Newsome 12, Smith 16, Thompson 6.
EMERSON (1-2): Anderson 3, Herring 5, Sharp 12, Smith 13, Weatherspoon 18.
3-point goals: Anderson, Lott, Newsome, Sharp, C Smith, J Smith 3.
Newfane 46, Cleveland Hill 30
Cleve Hill 9 3 12 6 - 30 Newfane 6 13 13 14 - 46
CLEVE HILL (0-2): Brown 4, Everett 7, Hogenmiller 2, LaCourse 8, Scott 8, Sullivan 3.
NEWFANE (1-1): Beiter 9, Boudeman 5, Chunco 4, Hambruch 9, Knoll 4, Leverentz 1, Littman 3, Traverse 7.
3-point goals: Boudeman, Everett, LaCourse 2, Scott.
Lew-Port 50, Maryvale 30
Lew-Port 14 15 11 10 - 50 Maryvale 6 7 9 8 - 30
LEW-PORT (2-0): Crum 17, Freedline 1, L Lindamer 3, S Lindamer 10, Puzan 7, Skowronski 14.
MARYVALE (1-1): Cadwallader 8, Gettings 4, Gorlick 2, Mcgee-Ross 14, Yale 2.
3-point goals: Crum, Puzan.
Portville Tournament
at Pioneer
Portville 62, Pioneer 20
Pioneer 0 10 6 4 - 20 Portville 19 19 13 11 - 62 PIONEER (0-1): Fuller 9, Buyers 2, Sapp 1, Barber 8.
PORTVILLE (2-0): Ma. Welty 7, Milne 2, Mi. Welty 11, K. Welty 15, Keim 3 Hearey 2, Colligan 15, Wilhelm 7.
3-point goals: Fuller, Ma. Welty, K. Welty, Mi. Welty, Colligan 3.
Akron 53, Alden 29
Akron 12 16 10 15 - 53 Alden 9 8 6 6 - 29
AKRON (1-1): E. Hill 6, H. Hill 14, D. Jonathan 15, J. Jonathan 10, Leeds 2, Sundown 6
ALDEN (0-3): Bennett 3, Diebel 2, Kersten 13, Pastuszynski 7, Petschke 2, Sabia 2
3-point goals: H. Hill 2, D. Jonathan 3
Roy-Hart Tournament
at Holland
Tonawanda 50, Holland 33
Tonawanda 13 10 18 9 - 50 Holland 12 6 7 8 - 33 TONAWANDA (1-1): Chudy 2, Frears 3, Hamill 18, Jackson 14, Janowsky 4, Taylor 7, Wood 2.
HOLLAND (1-2): King 2, Linder 2, Massara 4, Perry 5, Pikett 16, Ptak 2.
3-point goals: Janowsky.
Sacred Heart Tournament
at Sacred Heart
Wmsville East 53, Sacred Heart 49
Wmsv. East 12 14 15 12 - 53 Sacred Heart 16 8 12 13 - 49
WMSV. EAST (3-0): Maclay 2, McNamara 6, Miske 8, E Reid 2, M Reid 15, Romanowski 20.
SACRED HEART (1-1): Adolf 8, Giancaterino 6, Hardick 7, Jenifer 5, McCrea 2, Ryan 21.
3-point goals: Hardick, Miske 2, Ryan 4.
Boys hockey
Saturday’s games
WNY Federation
Starpoint 5, vs. Kenmore East 4
Lancaster 3, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 1
Orchard Park 3, John Jay 0
Toby Bell 27 saves, sho.
St. Joe’s 6, Mamaroneck 0
Niagara Falls/Lockport vs. Grand Island
at Niagara University, 8:30 p.m.
White Division
City Honors/O’Hara 6, St. Joe’s (white) 3
Angelo Iglesias 2g, a; Luke Thimot
Nonleague
Culver (Ind.) 7, Nichols 3
Sunday’s games
WNY Federation
Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Lancaster
at HarborCenter, 4:00 p.m.
Canisius vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.
at Buffalo State College, 4:00 p.m.
West Seneca East vs. Kenmore East
at HarborCenter, 6:15 p.m.
Lew-Port vs. St. Francis
at HarborCenter, 8:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Byron-Bergen Invitational
Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama Results
99 — Martin Ohlsson (first place), Jack Bourgeois (fourth place), 106 — Jayden Malecki (third place), 126 — Brendon Rowe (third place), 136 — Austin Bourgeois (first place), 145 — Brendon Ramsey (second place), Ben Szymanowski (second place).
Boys swimming
Lockport Sprint Invitational
200 Medley Relay:Kenmore (Mazin Awad, Matthew Walker, Benjamin Harper, Colin Janis) 1:44.48, Canisius (Seth Kibler, Mixim Kruglov, Jake Doane, Christian Wilson) 1:46.54, St. Joe’s (Samuel Baxter, Sebastian Gwitt, Matthew Banks, Michael Farruggia) 1:53.27.
100 Free:Matthew Woyksnar (Canisius) :52.17, Evan Bruning (Lockport) :52.52, Sean Grace (Canisius) :53.57.
100 IM:Mark Crocker (Lockport) :55.97, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :57.50, Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) :57.82.
400 Free:Canisius (Sean Grace, Christian Wilson, Clayton Kibler, Matthew Woyksnar) 3:27.80, St. Joe’s (Michael Farruggia, Matthew Banks, Ian White-Thomson, Samuel Baxter) 3:39.27, Starpoint (Joshua Poole, Owen Jauch, Brad Smith, Benjamin Wichhart) 3:48.92.
Grand Island 108, Niagara-Wheatfield 68
50 Butterfly:Matthew Woyksnar (Canisius):24.06, Colin Janis (Kenmore) :24.14, Evan Bruning (Lockport) :24.16.
50 Back:Seth Kibler (Canisius) 27.51, Robert Pucci (Niagara Falls) 27.79, Owen Jauch (Starpoint) 28.45.
50 Breast:Christopher Dyer (Niagara Wheatfield) :28.81, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :29.80, Justin Pavan (Lew-Port) :30.86.
200 Free Relay:Lockport (Mark Crocker, Ramsey Ross, Ethan Menges, Evan Bruning) 1:34.43, Canisius (Clayton Kibler, Greg Simonian, Jake Doane, Sean Grace) 1:37.55, St, Joe’s (Michael Farruggia, Samuel Baxter, Ian White-Thomson, Matthew Banks) 1:39.07.
25 Free:Benjamin Harper (Kenmore) :09.93, Mark Crocker (Lockport) :10.12, Matthew Walker (Kenmore) :10.61.
Boys hockey
WNY Club
Red Division
St Joes Maroon 6, Lancaster 3
Girls squash
Flanagan Tournament
at Mercersburg Academy (Pa.)
Buffalo Seminary 6, Hill (Pa.) 3
Westminster (Ga.) 7, Buffalo Seminary 2
St. Catherine’s (Va.) 9, Buffalo Seminary 0
Share this article